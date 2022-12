Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and global superstar Prabhas were in the news, and the rumor we keep hearing is that Prabhas got down on his knees and proposed to his lady love. check out the new rumored love affairs that have caught everyone's attention. Watch Video.

Bollywood's current rumoured love affairs: Bollywood fans are always interested to know which Bollywood celebrities are dating whom in the Bollywood industry. While some Bollywood star couples come out in the open and share a lot of details about their relationship, others try to keep it a secret. Recently, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and global superstar Prabhas were in the news, and the rumour we keep hearing is that Prabhas got down on his knees and proposed to his ladylove, and the couple is also rumoured to be getting married soon. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill: check out the new rumoured love affairs that have caught everyone’s attention. Watch Video.