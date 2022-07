Bollywood's self-made star Kriti Sanon turns 32 today and on this occurrence, we will let you know about her best Bollywood films that you must watch. Watch the video.

Kriti Sanon's Birthday Special: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon turns 32 today, I.e on July 27, 2022. The actress is undoubtedly one of the most stunning & intelligent actors in the Bollywood Industry. She has done many big-budget films in Bollywood. Kriti Sanon doesn't come from a filmy background and is a self-made actress. people love her immensely for being such an authentic star. Talking about her upcoming Bollywood projects, Kriti will be seen in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film 'Shehzada'. The actress will share the screen with actor Kartik Aaryan once again. The duo had previously worked together in Luka Chuppi. On this special occasion of Sanon's birthday, we're here to tell you about her best Bollywood films that are a must-watch. Bollywood life wishes Kriti Sanon a very happy birthday. Watch this video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri