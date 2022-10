Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kartik Aaryan, and others attended the Kriti Sanon Diwali bash. Watch the video

Kriti Sanon Diwali Party: Diwali is about to come, and we are all very excited about the festival. Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon last night, on October 19th, threw the Diwali Party for industry friends and colleagues. Both the Sonon sisters hosted the Diwali party. Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kartik Aaryan, and others attended the Diwali bash. Vaani Kapoor was also present at the bash and she looked beautiful in a heavenly white saree. Kriti Sanon wore a glittery green and gold outfit. Tahira Khuranna embraced the festivities for a while, dazzling lengha. Watch the video to see the inside details of the grand Diwali bash. Watch the video.