Kriti Sanon is a Bollywood actress who has made a name for herself in the industry with her stunning looks and acting skills. She was born and raised in Delhi, India, and later moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting. Before making her debut in Bollywood, she worked as a model and also completed her degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering. Kriti's breakthrough role came in 2014 with the film "Heropanti," and she has since starred in many successful movies such as "Bareilly Ki Barfi," "Luka Chuppi," and "Housefull 4." She is known for her bubbly personality, infectious smile, and dedication to her craft. Despite her academic background, Kriti was drawn to the world of modeling and the glamour of the entertainment industry. With her striking looks and charm, she quickly found success in the modeling world, working for various brands and fashion shows.In pursuit of her acting ambitions, Kriti Sanon took a significant step and moved to Mumbai, the heart of the Indian film industry. Her journey was not without challenges, but her determination and dedication to her craft ultimately paid off.