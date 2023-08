Kriti Sanon has won the Best Actress National Award for her performance in the 2021 movie Mimi. Kriti was spotted by the paparazzi on Saturday morning as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her family. Watch Video.

The winners of the prestigious 69th National Film Awards 2023 were unveiled on Thursday at 5 pm at a press conference in Delhi. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly received the Best Actress award for their outstanding performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. After National Award win, Kriti Sanon visited Siddhivinayak Temple with family, she also distributed sweets at temple. Offering prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple is a wonderful way to express gratitude and seek blessings. Kriti Sanon's dedication and talent has surely paid off. It's a beautiful gesture from Kriti Sanon to visit the temple and offer her prayers after her big win.Kriti Sanon was also accompanied by her parents and sister Nupur Sanon as she sought blessings at the holy place.Meanwhile, in a recent interview Kriti revealed that when she received the news of her win, she was at home, caught up in a meeting. Kriti said 'I was actually in a meeting which was happening at my house itself when the awards were being announced, and my phone just started buzzing. I had to excuse myself from the meeting and that’s when I got to know that I had won. I was just extremely overwhelmed and requested them to just hold the meeting and I ran down to hug my parents'.