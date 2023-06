Kriti Sanon to Debina Bonnerjee: Actresses who delighted fans with their on-screen portrayal of Sita | Watch Video

Video Desk | June 13, 2023 11:08 AM IST

Seeta will be played by Kriti Sanon in the much anticipated mythological drama Adipurush. The anticipation among fans is building as Kriti plays Janaki in the film. Not just Kriti Sanon, but several other actresses have subtly and flawlessly portrayed Sita in films and on television. Let's look at these females individually.