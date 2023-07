Kriti Sanon exuded effortless beauty as she stepped out in a chic casual ensemble, perfectly complemented by her glowing skin. Her radiant complexion added an extra touch of allure to her overall appearance, enhancing her natural charm.

Dressed in a casual and relaxed outfit, Kriti showcased her impeccable fashion sense. She opted for a comfortable yet fashionable combination, pairing a loose-fitting, white linen shirt with a pair of well-fitted high-waisted jeans. The simplicity of her attire allowed her radiant skin to take center stage, accentuating her undeniable elegance.

Kriti's flawless complexion seemed to glow from within, reflecting a healthy and luminous sheen. Her skin appeared smooth, youthful, and well-nourished, showcasing her commitment to skincare and self-care. The light touch of makeup enhanced her features, emphasizing her striking eyes and naturally rosy lips, while still maintaining a fresh and natural look.