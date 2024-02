Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon looks extremely beautiful in a red bodycon dress, watch video

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been released and people are liking it a lot. The success party of the film was organized last night in which Kriti Sanon was seen in a very bold avatar. Kriti Sanon looked very beautiful in red dress. Not only this, the actress also got a lot of pictures clicked with the fans. Let us tell you that Kriti Sanon's name is included in the list of big and talented actors of Bollywood. Kriti Sanon has been seen working with many big stars of Bollywood. Actors often remain in the news not only for their excellent acting but also for their fashion. Kriti Sanon is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. Watch the video for more information.