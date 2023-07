Kriti Sanon's latest fashion statement is a testament to the fact that comfort and style can go hand in hand. Kriti was spotted wearing a simple yet chic white tank top paired with high-waisted denim shorts, a pair of white sneakers, and baggy brown colour over coat.

Kriti Sanon's latest fashion statement is a testament to the fact that comfort and style can go hand in hand. The Bollywood actress is known for her effortless style, and her latest outfit is no exception. Kriti was spotted wearing a simple yet chic white tank top paired with high-waisted denim shorts, a pair of white sneakers, and baggy brown colour over coat. Her outfit was simple yet stylish, and it perfectly showcased her natural beauty and fashion sense. The best thing about Kriti's outfit is that it is comfortable enough for everyday wear, yet stylish enough to turn heads. Her high-waisted shorts accentuated her curves, while her white tank top provided the perfect canvas for her accessories. Her white sneakers added a touch of sportiness to the outfit. Her outfit is not only fashionable but also practical, making it perfect a casual hangouts with friends. Kriti's fashion sense is a source of inspiration for many, and her latest outfit is sure to be a hit among fashion enthusiasts.