Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot soon? All you need to know

According to recent updates from top entertainment portals, actor Kritika Kamra and TV and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur may get married soon. Gaurav Khanna and Kritika Kamra, who made their relationship official in December 2025, became the talk of the town after the latter shared some candid photos from a breakfast date with him. She captioned it breakfast with… after his show Breakfast with Champions. Ever since, the couple’s revelation has been praised by fans and industry colleagues alike. As revealed by insiders of the couple and other media reports, they might get married in 2026. It is said that the couple might get married in late March or early April with Mumbai being the likely venue for the festivities. The couple is believed to be arranging the intimate ceremony with their close family and friends. After the wedding ceremony, a gathering for the business associates is expected. Although, Kritika nor Gaurav has confirmed the news, several entertainment news websites quote sources close to the couple confirming the timeline and joyful atmosphere in the preparation. The couple has been frequently seen together ever since they went public. They even celebrated the New Year in Jaisalmer, which sparked reports about a wedding. Fans across social media are enjoying their combo react after they were spotted together displaying their relationship.