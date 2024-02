Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay actress Saiee Manjrekar recently snaped at Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow suit.

Popular singer Guru Randhawa and actress Saiee Manjrekar are busy in the promotions of their upcoming film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Both are often spotted together. Actress Saiee Manjrekar was recently spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress was looking amazing in the yellow suit. The actress's film is to be released tomorrow. Well, this is not the first time that an actress has been seen visiting Siddhivinayak temple before the release of the film. Even before this, many big Bollywood stars have been seen visiting the temple before the release of the film. Let us tell you that Guru Randhawa is going to make his acting debut in Bollywood with the film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The trailer of the film has been released and the movie continues to be in the news. Many big actors including Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Anupam Kher are included in the film. If reports are to be believed, the film has been shot in the city Agra. For more information please watch the video.