Kulli: Director Akhil Parashar and singer Vardan Singh on what to expect from their horror thriller?

Kulli: The Power of Devil is emerging as an exciting new entry in Hindi horror cinema, generating strong anticipation with the release of its first song, Tere Jism Ki Likhawat. The track has already made a lasting impression on audiences, offering a glimpse into the film's dark, emotional, and mysterious world.

Kulli: The Power of Devil is turning out to be an exciting addition to the Hindi horror genre which has created enough buzz following the release of its first song Tere Jism Ki Likhawat. The song has been an incredibly impressive track and gives a glimpse into the film’s world which promises to be dark, emotional and mysterious. Furthermore, the Vardan Singh song plays a crucial role in the film. Vardan Singh is known for his evocative style. He composed the song and sang it alongside Swati Sharma. Together, they add extra haunting depth to the piece with their intense vocals. The words of the song are written by a famous writer Azeem Shirazi and their combination makes it a love song with some fear and intrigue. The choreography of Aslam Khan who manages to create horror, romance, and mystery with his fluid choreography, makes the song visually striking. The song is a strong narrative device in the film. Under the direction of Akhil Parashar, the film will also introduce promising new actors Anshuman R. Rao and Ritu Kapoor, who are expected to play important roles. Their first contribution brings new life and excitement to the project.