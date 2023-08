url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE_HINDI/Vijay_Film_Promotion.mp4/index.m3u8" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE_HINDI/Vijay_Film_Promotion.mp4/Vijay_Film_Promotion.mp4" thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE_HINDI/Vijay_Film_Promotion.mp4/screenshot/00000020.jpg" duration="176" mediaid="Vijay_Film_Promotion"]

Kushi Trailer Launch: As the curtains draw back and the screen flickers to life, the trailer for "Kushi" begins its mesmerizing journey, enveloping the audience in a world of emotions and captivating visuals. The event is a star-studded affair, with the anticipation palpable in the air, yet there's a certain absence that doesn't go unnoticed – the absence of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the missing puzzle piece that completes the story. Vijay Deverakonda, the charismatic lead of the film, stands at the center of the stage bathed in a soft spotlight. Dressed in a dashing suit that accentuates his suave demeanor, he exudes a blend of excitement and longing. His eyes, usually brimming with confidence, hold a trace of melancholy, a reflection of the narrative that unfolds in the trailer. The trailer ends on a tantalizing note, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and a journey that will explore the depths of love and longing. As the lights come back on in the event hall, there's a collective sigh from the audience – they've been taken on a whirlwind of emotions, and the absence of Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left them yearning for more. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda reveals he was ready to wait for 10 years for Samantha to complete Kushi shoot after they learnt about Myositis