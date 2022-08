Laal Singh Chaddha has beaten blockbuster movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. In this video, we are showing you the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies, which have performed really well in the international market. Let's watch the video.

Laal Singh Chaddha Highest Grossing movie 2022: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha" faced a lot of trouble after and before its release. The movie has failed to impress the Hindi audience, but the film is breaking all the records in the international market. According to some media, the film is now the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year 2022 in the international market. Laal Singh Chaddha has beaten blockbuster movies like Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Anupam Kher's "The Kashmir Files," and Kartik Aaryan's "Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. In this video, we are showing you the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies, which have performed really well in the international market. Let's watch the video.