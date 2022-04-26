videos

Watch Next

Interviews

KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt reveals the 'SE*IEST' heroine he has ever worked with and we bet you can't guess her name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Videos

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor begin work on their upcoming film – Watch Video

Videos

Jhund movie review: Aamir Khan is all praises for Amitabh Bachchan starrer; says, 'What a film!' – Watch Video

Songs

Dance With Me song: Salman Khan gets Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and others to groove with him – watch

Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's how much Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others charged for the film

Laal Singh Chaddha star cast fees: Aamir Khan's much awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to release on 11th of August 2022 But the fees of the movie star cast will leave you shock, check out here the fees of entire star cast.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 26, 2022 1:00 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha star cast fees: Aamir Khan's much awaited film is all set to release on 11th of August. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. It is a remake of Hollywood film The Forest Grump that starred Tom Hanks and is directed by Advait Chandan. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of their favourite actor's film. Now, with the excitement of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, you also might we wanting to know the hefty sum that star cast of the movie have demanded. In that case watch this video wherein we have revealed the amount that every character in the film have charged for their roles. Have a look.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all