Laal Singh Chaddha Public Review: Aamir khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been released today and the audience is full of enthusiasm to watch the film. People are very excited to watch Aamir & Kareena's chemistry in the film. The film is doing good on its opening day at the box office and is expected to do wonders at the box office. The audience is loving Aamir Khan starrer. Let us tell you that Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. People are saying this film is a masterpiece. Well in this video you will get to see the audience's reactions after watching the first show of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Watch the video to see their unexpected reactions.