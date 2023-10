Alaya F stole the show at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 with her breathtaking ensemble. She exuded elegance and charm as ...

Alaya F stole the show at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 with her breathtaking ensemble. She exuded elegance and charm as she graced the runway in a stunning tassled bralette and beaded pants. The bralette featured intricate tassels that added a touch of playfulness, while the beaded pants added a glamorous and sophisticated flair. The deep plunging neckline and backless style added extra oomph to the diva's outstanding look at the event. Alaya F's impeccable style and confident walk left the audience in awe. It was a truly unforgettable moment at Lakme Fashion Week.