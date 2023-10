Karisma Kapoor, Saba, and other divas stole the spotlight with their stunning ensembles, making heads turn and hearts skip a beat.

Lakme Fashion Week has started, and top designers from across the country are showcasing their new collections. The opening night of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023 featured a show from the clothing label Raw Mango. What set the show apart was that it had no showstoppers. Celebrities Kalki Koechlin, Karisma Kapoor and Saba Azad walked the ramp with other models. Get ready to be dazzled as Bollywood divas including Karisma Kapoor, Saba, and more set the ramp on fire at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Their stylish looks will leave you in awe and inspire your fashion game. Don't miss out on the jaw-dropping fashion moments