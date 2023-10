Malaika Arora gives major boss babe vibe in a grey pant suit corset pantsuit. The outfit included stunning blazer, structured trousers.

Malaika Arora Video: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is often in the news for her fashion and beauty. The actress is often spotted and is included in the list of Bollywood's fittest actresses. Recently the actress was seen walking in Lakme Fashion Week 2023. People are liking this ramp walk of the actress. The actress looked very confident in a pant suit dress. The look of the actress looked very special. The actress was seen giving off boss babe vibes in a gray corset pant suit. For more information please watch the video