Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan looks extremely beautiful in lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2024.

Sara Ali Khan walking on the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week day5. Sara wore a very beautiful lahenga in which her burn marks are visible. The way she keep putting her best efforts for the ramp even after the tragic incident of burning she didn’t stop is getting a lots of appreciation.Each passing day sara is working on herself and bring out her best version in front of the world. Sara Ali Khan recent movie Ae Watan Mere Watan the film is scheduled to be premier on 21 March 2024 on Amazon Prime Video its a historical biographic drama film. Even with her burn mark the positivity aura she carries is just mind blowing she is getting praised from everyone. Watch the video to know more.