Uorfi Javed raises the temperature in a shimmery saree at Lakme Fashion Week 2024.

Uorfi Javed give surprise to her fans in Lakme fashion week by wearing shimmer saree she looks mesmerized. She is a social media influencer with 4.6M followers. Uorfi Javed knows very well how to make an entry. On the ramp walk of Lakme fashion week she carry herself with all her confidence the photos and videos of her goes viral Uorfi Javed is always on the limelight for her fashion sense she herself designs her unique dresses. Uorfi javed wants to be a fashion icon she also done some of the tv shows, song albums and reality shows. She get more fame after doing Bigg Boss OTT.