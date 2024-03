Actress Shruti Haasan looks extremely gorgeous in ethnic.

Shruti Haasan walk on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week with all the confidence. she wore a very beautiful teal lehenga with intricate embroidery all over it. Their is two upcoming movie of Shruti Haasan in south one will be relaesed on 14 april 2024 and the next one will be released next year on 12 january 2025. She has given many hits in south industry and She left a remarkable mark on Bollywood industry with her role in Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Rather than acting Shruti Haasan is also a singer, songwritter, and a musician. She is so much of talent. Audience love her innocence recent look of her in Lakme Fashion Week ramp goes viral fans call her adorable doll.