Bhagyashree recently spoke up about the Lakshadweep vs Maldives debate and emphasized the beauty of India's numerous stunning places. She highlighted that India is blessed with an abundance of breathtaking destinations that are worth exploring. Amid the Lakshadweep vs Maldives debate, the actor elaborated on how the Indian gems could effortlessly give foreign tourist destinations a run for their money. “I want to roam the world. I have been to Kashmir, Odisha, Bhopal, Kanniyakumari. I wish to see all of India. India has so many beautiful places but we waste money in foreign nations. People call Kashmir ‘mini Switzerland’ but I call Switzerland ‘mini Kashmir’. Kashmir is ours. We should travel our nation properly for we have so many scenic places to visit,”.From the serene backwaters of Kerala to the majestic mountains of Himachal Pradesh, India offers a diverse range of landscapes and experiences. Bhagyashree believes that by promoting domestic tourism, we can not only appreciate the incredible beauty of our own country but also support the local economy and communities.