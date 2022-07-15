Lalit Modi to Rohman Shawl: A look at Sushmita Sen’s past relationships and how long they lasted

Bollywood Diva Sushmita Sen is nowadays dating businessman Lalit Modi and their romantic photos are trending all over the internet but let us tell you that the actress had some serious relationships in her past. Watch the video.

Lalit Modi to Rohman Shawl: Bollywood Diva Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly one of the most elegant actors in the Industry. The actress won the title of Miss Universe in the year 1994 and later on, she did great in her career. Sushmita has worked in many Bollywood films such as Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1, and Aankhen. Sushmita Sen is a mother of two beautiful daughters Renee and Alisah and she often shares photos & videos with them on her Instagram account. Sushmita is now dating business tycoon Lalit Modi but before the actress was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl for a very long time. Although last year in December she parted ways as their relationship didn't work out great. Sushmita also had many relationships in her past and today we will let you know about her past relationships. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri