It's no surprise that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao always manage to grab attention with their presence. Watch the video to know more.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao stole the limelight. Netizens have been expressing their love for this jodi and saying how much they miss seeing them together. It's no surprise that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao always manage to grab attention with their presence. The couple has always been admired for their strong bond and support for each other. Seeing them together at the screening must have been a treat for their fans. It's heartwarming to witness the love and admiration people have for this jodi. They truly are a power couple. Watch the video to know more.