Lara Dutta and Patralekha have hailed the Women's Reservation Bill as a groundbreaking step towards achieving gender equality. Watch the video to know more.

Lara Dutta and Patralekha believe that this bill will provide more opportunities for women to participate in decision-making processes and hold positions of power. According to them, it is a significant move towards creating a more inclusive and balanced society. They hope that this bill will empower women and inspire future generations to strive for their dreams without any barriers.

Actor Lara Dutta hailed the Women’s Reservation Bill and termed it brilliant. She said, "It is brilliant. I am so excited to see this entire process that has gone through in Parliament. The fact that it has passed, I think the future can only get brighter from here." In a historic move, the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha giving women 33 percent reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Watch the video to know more.