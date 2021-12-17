videos

Lata Mangeshkar completed 80 years in Bollywood, let’s know what awards she achieved | Watch video

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 17, 2021 7:18 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar completed 80 years in Bollywood: Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 and she started her career from the film Mahal. So far Lata Mangeshkar has sung thousands of songs in 36 languages around the world. Lata Mangeshkar has completed 80 years in the music industry. She recorded the song for the first time when she was 13 years old. This day was December 16, 1941

