Lata Mangeshkar : Vishal Bharadwaj And Gulzar Shares Lata Maneshkar's Unreleased Song After 22 Years On Lata Her 92nd Birthday, Watch Video

The veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has a massive fan following who have poured their heartwarming love and wishes on social media. On this special day, Vishal Bharadwaj and Gulzar have a special gift for their fans.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 28, 2021 6:37 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar's 92nd Birthday: One of the most respected and Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 92nd birthday on September 28. She is one of the best-known singers who has made an immense contribution in the field of music. The veteran singer has a massive fan following who have been pouring their heartwarming love and wishes on social media. On this special day, Vishal Bharadwaj and Gulzar have a special gift for their fans. They have released an old song sung by Lata Mangeshkar namely, Sab Theek To Hai Lekin Sab Theek Nahin Lagta, which was recorded 22 years back and which couldn't release because of certain issues. Watch this video to know more in detail.

