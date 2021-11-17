videos

Bunty Aur Babli 2 title song: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's swag turns out to be the major highlight of this catchy tribute to the OG con-comedy

Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Tattoo Waaliye: Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari's dance number fails to make you groove, but Rani Mukerji salvages the show

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: It is Pros Vs Cons as Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan take on the new gen Bunty-Babli Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser: Saif Ali Khan - Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi - Sharvari get into a war, promise to bring you a laugh riot – watch

Rani Mukerji reminded Amitabh Bachchan of Jaya Bachchan with her statement while promoting Bunty Aur Babli 2 on KBC 13.

Nikita Thakkar   |    November 17, 2021 9:34 PM IST


Bunty Aur Babli 2 is just a few days away from release and how can the film, which starred Big B in the iconic song Kajra Re in the first part of the film, not be a part of the promotions? Well, the cast of the film including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to promote their film. While interacting with Big B, Rani said something about Bengalis that seems to have reminded Amitabh Bachchan of his Bengali wife Jaya. Watch the video for his priceless reaction.

