As reports of Aryan Khan being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau took over the internet, netizens have dug out an old video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from 's talk show wherein he spoke about the freedom he will give to his son. In the video, he sarcastically says that he has asked his son to go after girls, do drugs, have sex and everything that he could not do. But at the same, it was all in light-hearted, sarcastic manner as Shah Rukh Khan stated that he wants his son to do all this at the age of 2 or 3. Netizens are making this video viral on social media now and connecting it to the recent NCB raid. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar memes flood social media after NCB detains the star kid in drug case