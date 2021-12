Anupamaa Viral Video: Anu decks up in bridal avatar and dances for her ‘sajna’, is it for Anuj Kapadia? – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa is all set to let happiness enter her life again. She is ready to fall in love again too and move on from her broken marriage with Vanraj and the Shah family, in the real sense of the word. And now, a new video of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is going viral where she is seen in a decked up avatar, almost like a bride and dancing to a song missing her ’sajna’. Fans are left wondering if this is for Anuj Kapadia and if Anupamaa is all ready to confess her love for him. Check out the video here.