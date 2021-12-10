videos

It's CONFIRMED! Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa announce their pregnancy in cutest way possible; party with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others to celebrate

Yaay... comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are pregnant with their first child. The couple celebrates the news with their friends.

Nikita Thakkar   |    December 10, 2021 11:29 PM IST

Comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have announced that they are expecting their first child in the cutest way possible. A video of the two has made its way to the internet in which we see Bharti recording Harsh' reaction when she reveals that she is pregnant. Given their personalities, the video is of course filled with a lot of hilarious moments.

Later the couple also partied with their friends from the industry to celebrate the moment. Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak and others. A picture of the group has gone viral on social media in which we see all of them pointing at Bharti Singh's baby bump.

