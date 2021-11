Apni teacher ki mimicry karne ke baad, #KBC13 ke manch par humari nanhi contestant ne ki AB Sir ke saath acting! Dekhiye yeh pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsSpecialWeek mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lA5NLjQjzH — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 24, 2021

In the new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, we see a child contestant scolding Amitabh Bachchan. She is actually mimicking her teacher from school. As she turns into her teachers, she pretends to be checking students' homework. Amitabh Bachchan is one student who has not done his homework. He gets yelled at for the same and in response, Big B says 'Sorry Miss'. They also recreated a scene from Bhootnath. Check out the video above.