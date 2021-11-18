videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

A Table For Two Season 2: Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Dubey reveal how they fell in love with their better halves to Ira Dubey [Exclusive]

Videos

A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 4 Promo: Ira Dubey's latest guests Ravi Dubey and Abhishek Banerjee ensure a laugh riot as they share their wackiest secrets

Videos

Toxic song: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta depict a toxic relationship, as Badshah’s rap elevates the impact

News and Gossip

Kareena Kapoor Khan's HOT workout, Aditi Rao Hydari's singing debut - Insta Videos this week

Matsya Kaand actor Ravi Dubey makes a surprising confession about hosting reality shows; 'Mujhe har reality show karne mein...' [Exclusive]

Ravi Dubey in a candid conversation with us revealed whether he enjoys hosting or not.

Nikita Thakkar   |    November 18, 2021 6:24 PM IST

Ravi Dubey is all set to enter OTT space with Matsya Kaand. The actor recently got into a candid conversation with BollywoodLife. From TV, films to OTT - he spoke about everything. He also spoke about hosting reality shows. Ravi Dubey has been a host of many reality shows but he did confess that he did not enjoy all of them. He said that it is very edgy for him to be the host and he does enjoy the process. But he hasn't enjoyed hosting all the shows that he has done. Watch the video above.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all