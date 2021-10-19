Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal reveal why they can never be part of reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi [Exclusive]

As Indian Idol 12's contestants, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, got candid about their lives post the show, they also spoke about reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.