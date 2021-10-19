Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal reveal why they can never be part of reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi [Exclusive]

They won hearts with a reality show Indian Idol 12 and continue to make headlines for their music videos. The teaser of their latest song Manzoor Dil is making a lot of noise, the two have also acted in the song. But ask them what next for them – a film or a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is a trend with a lot of TV reality stars, Pawan and Arunita are quick to quip – “humse na ho payega”. Watch the video to know why exactly they said that and why are their convinced that they cannot survive Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi. Also Read - Manzoor Dil teaser: Pawandeep Rajan proposes Arunita Kanjilal and their crackling chemistry will leave Arudeep fans wanting for more