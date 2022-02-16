videos

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69, Remembering him through these lesser known facts, RIP Bappi Da!

His song Disco Dancer was his ultimate hit as people of all generation still groove on it. Well, did you know that Bappi Da started playing Tabla at the age of 3? Watch this video to know lesser known facts about legendary singer.

Toshi Tiwari   |    February 16, 2022 5:30 PM IST

Bappi Lahiri tribute: Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69 in Criticare Hospital, Mumbai. He was know as the king of Disco and had won million of hearts with his style of singing. Bappi Da had given his voice to some blockbuster hits like Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Tamma Tamma Again, Tuney Maari Entriyaan, Bhankas and the song Disco Dancer was his ultimate hit as people of all generation still groove on it. Well, did you know that Bappi Da started playing Tabla at the age of 3? Watch this video to know lesser known facts about legendary singer. RIP Bappi Da. You will always remain alive in our hearts through you creations.

