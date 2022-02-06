Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away, A tribute to the 'Nightingale of India': Watch

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    February 6, 2022 4:30 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Ji also known as ‘ queen of melody’ or ‘ nightingale of India’ passed away at the age of 92. She passed away due to multiple organ failure post covid at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar was a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Lata Mangeshkar also won three National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. A tribute to the legend, watch video now.

