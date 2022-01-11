videos

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19, 92-year-old was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the ICU

Bollywood Legendary singer of Indian cinema Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday 9 January, early morning in the ICU.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 11, 2022 6:22 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19: Legendary singer of Indian cinema Lata Mangeshkar has also now been hit by the coronavirus. Her family has made her admitted to Mumbai Breach Candy Hospital to ICU. The 92-year-old Bollywood singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday 9 January, early morning. Her family members informed the media that is she is doing fine for now. She has been admitted to ICU as precautionary because of age, The Hospital is being given better treatment. Watch video.

