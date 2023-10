Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt starrer is receiving mixed reviews. Some people are enjoying the performances, while others have different opinions. Watch the video to know more.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has hit theatres, and the film is receiving drastic reviews. The film is being called a huge disappointment by the audience as it fails to impress them. Thalapathy Vijay's Leo was one of the most anticipated films, but as the film has been released, it has left the audiences extremely disappointed. Talking about Leo, Thalapathy Vijay played the role of Parthiban, a simple family man, and Leo Das who is a gangster in the film. Trisha Krishnan was seen as the main female lead role in the movie. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Babu Antony, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and many others were seen in the supporting roles.