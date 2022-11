Movies like Don't Look Up, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Inception, and others were nominated for Academy Awards. Let's see what the other movies are.

Hollywood actor Leonard DiCaprio is a versatile and talented star. He has done many great movies that are nominated for Oscars, like the recently released Don't Look Up, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Inception, and others. He won the Academy Award for The Revenant. Today the actor is celebrating his birthday, and on this occasion, we are telling you in this video about all of his movies that were nominated for Oscar. Watch Video.