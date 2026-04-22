License actor Masoom Sharma gets candid like never before [Exclusive Interview]

The popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma shares insights into his transition from music to acting with his debut film License. Stay tuned for the full interview.

In an exclusive interview singer Masoom Sharma discusses his transformation from singer to actor, the effort and prep that went into the role, and his experiences on set. Sharma also talks about how difficult it was to get into films and how this journey has made me grow as an artist. Masoom Sharma's much-awaited upcoming film License is all set to hit the theatres on 24 April, making this a highly anticipated moment for fans. Masoom Sharma gets candid like never before in this exclusive interview, offering a rare glimpse into both his personal and professional life. Stay tuned for the full conversation.