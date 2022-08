In an exclusive interview with the Liger star cast, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have opened up about their struggles during the shooting. Let's watch the video and know more about it.

Liger star cast in an exculsive interview: Maintaining physics in 'Liger,' according to Vijay Deverakonda, was a difficult task. He also stated that it is a very exciting and challenging role for him, and he also said the audience will definitely enjoy the movie. Ananya Panday also shared her views about South India;' she had gotten too much love from the people there, and that South Indians do not watch movies; they celebrate them,' said Ananya Panday. Vijay Deverakonda also shared that it's an honor to work with Mike Tyson. He also said that it is a very proud moment to hold the Indian flag in a movie or in real life too.