Fans were eagerly waiting for the movie 'Liger'. Now, you can watch Liger in the theater. So, let's hear from the audience how they liked the movie.

Liger Public Review: We've seen South superstars Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday promote their highly anticipated film Liger. Fans were eagerly waiting for this movie. Liger is an action-packed movie about a kickboxer, which is played by Vijay Deverakonda, who stutters. Ramya Krishnan played the role of Vijay's mother in the movie. Mike Tyson debuted in Bollywood in Liger. During the promotion, Vijay claimed that Liger was a blockbuster movie. Fans' expectations are really high for the movie. Ananya Panday enters the South Indian industry through Liger. Liger is in the theatres now. So, let's hear from the audience how they liked the movie.