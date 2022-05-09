Liger star Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth, car collection and more will leave you STUNNED – Deets Inside

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    May 9, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda's Net Worth: South Star and Dear Comrade fame Vijay Deverakonda need no introduction. This famous pan India star turns 33 today, and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you his net worth. Vijay Deverakonda is soon going to make his Bollywood debut. Vijay will be seen in the movie Liger opposite Ananya Pandey. In today's video, we are going to tell you about the net worth of South Star Vijay Deverakonda, his car collection, about his business and much more. Watch the video for more details.

