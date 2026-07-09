Lock Upp 2 Mega Face-Off: Gaurav Khanna Confronts Akanksha Post Divorce Shock

The house of Lock Upp Season 2 witnessed an explosive confrontation after Akanksha Chamola shockingly announced her impending divorce from husband and former Bigg Boss winner Gaurav Khanna on the show's premiere. Making a surprise entry to confront her face-to-face, a visibly upset Gaurav directly told her, "Band baja diya tune!" In addition to this high-voltage face-off, Akanksha made deep personal confessions, admitting she always felt unlucky in love and revealing she was bisexual before her marriage. Feeling completely exposed on national television, she suffered an emotional breakdown ins

The house of Lock Upp Season 2 witnessed an explosive confrontation after Akanksha Chamola shockingly announced her impending divorce from husband and former Bigg Boss winner Gaurav Khanna on the show's premiere. Making a surprise entry to confront her face-to-face, a visibly upset Gaurav directly told her, "Band baja diya tune!" In addition to this high-voltage face-off, Akanksha made deep personal confessions, admitting she always felt unlucky in love and revealing she was bisexual before her marriage. Feeling completely exposed on national television, she suffered an emotional breakdown inside the house, prompting host Farah Khan to comfort her. This shocking turn of events leaves everyone wondering how a beautiful journey that began with a dream wedding in Kanpur back in 2016 could reach such a dramatic breaking point after ten years.