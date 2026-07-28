Lock Upp Eviction: Dheeraj Dhoopar makes bold comment on Harshad and Yogesh [Watch]

After getting evicted from Lock Upp, Dheeraj Dhoopar opened up about his journey and exit. He spoke honestly about whether his eviction was unfair and shared his take on the game, strategy, and his overall experience in the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Finally BREAKS SILENCE Lock Upp Eviction: Harshad, Shivangi, Yogesh & Others Lock Upp contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar is out of jail finally and he is speaking his heart out.Dheeraj reveals the reason behind his sudden eviction in an exclusive interview post eviction Did he feel he was unjustly evicted? What was he going to do inside the house? And what was his overall experience in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show?Dheeraj doesn’t hold back as he shares his thoughts on the game, strategies and the drama inside Lock Upp. He also mentions the most talked about bonds in the house. Dheeraj shares his honest opinions on every contestant from Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s blossoming friendship to Yogesh Sharma and Akanksha Puri’s controversial relationship.