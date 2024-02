Anjali Arora is known for her work in the entertainment industry, the video which is going viral on internet has raised eyebrows as Anjali refuses to answer anything which is related to Munawar Faruqui.

Anjali Arora is known for her work in the entertainment industry, the video which is going viral on internet has raised eyebrows as Anjali refuses to answer anything which is related to Munawar Faruqui. Munawar Faruqui is a well-known Indian stand-up comedian. He gained popularity for his comedy shows and performances across the country. Munawar has a unique style of humor and often touches upon social and political issues in his acts. However, it's important to note that Munawar Faruqui has been involved in some legal controversies in the past. He was arrested in 2021 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during one of his performances. The case generated a lot of attention and sparked debates about freedom of speech and artistic expression. Despite the challenges he has faced, Munawar continues to pursue his career in comedy and has a dedicated fan base.