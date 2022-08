View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora has been making headlines ever since her fake MMS video has been going viral. There are many who claim that she isn't in the MMS video, while her fans differ that she is not the one. Anjali Arora too clarified about not being in that MMS leak video. While right now her mirror selfie video is grabbing a lot of attention and drawing a lot of flak online. There are netizens who are shaming her expression in the video and calling it vulgar. While some take a dig at her claiming that she had the same expression in the MMS video.