Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqui lifts the trophy, wins 20 lakhs as a cash prize, a TRIP to Italy, and more – Deets inside

Show Lockupp is over and people's favorite contestant Munawar Faruqui has won the trophy, Payal became the runner-up of the show. Watch the full video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 8, 2022 6:00 AM IST

Lock Upp Winner: Season 1 of Kangana Ranaut's most controversial show Lock Upp is over and the show has got its first winner, contestant Munawar Faruqui has won the trophy. People were eagerly waiting to know the name of the winner of the show, finally the favorite of the public, Munawar has won the trophy. Not just the trophy, Munawar has reportedly received Rs 20 lakh, a car, and a paid trip to Italy as well. Let us tell you that the top 3 contestants of the show were Munawar, Anjali Arora, and Payal, but Munawar got huge votes from the public. Contestant Munawar has won both the heart and the trophy. Congratulations Munawar Faruqui. Watch the video to know more.

