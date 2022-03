View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

There were reports that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra will be the jailer in 's reality show Lock Upp. Finally, it's confirmed as Karan took to Instagram to share a promo of him as jailer. The actor posted, "When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! Watch #LockUpp 24x7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on @altbalaji and @mxplayer." Tejasswi Prakash has commented on it, and her reaction has grabbed everyone's attention. The Naagin 6 actress wrote, "Daayyyuuummmm babe."